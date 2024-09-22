Connect with us

Education in Nigeria Nation

UNIOSUN leads in teacher development, inducts 199 graduate teachers
Advertisement

Education in Nigeria Nation

CSR: Julius Berger donates state-of-the-art equipments to Abuja School for poorest households

Education in Nigeria Nation

JUST IN: NECO releases 2024 SSCE results

Education in Nigeria Nation

Why we issued 21-day strike notice - ASUU

Education in Nigeria Nation

U.S. gives $2.92m scholarshipd to 33 Nigerian students to study in American varsities

Education in Nigeria Nation

Federal Govt College of Education Abia to take-off September

Education in Nigeria Nation

JAMB pegs varsities cut-off mark at 240, polytechnics at 100, accepts admission for under 18

Education in Nigeria Nation

FG announces criteria for admission into unity schools

Education in Nigeria Nation

JAMB releases 2024 UTME supplementary results

Education in Nigeria Nation

NELFUND postpones student loan application for state institutions

Education in Nigeria

UNIOSUN leads in teacher development, inducts 199 graduate teachers

Published

6 hours ago

on

UNIOSUN leads in teacher development, inducts 199 graduate teachers

 

The Osun State University College of Education (UNIOSUN COE), Ipetu Ijesa Campus sats it has once again demonstrated its commitment to excellence in teachers development, with the induction of 199 graduate teachers into the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

This milestone ceremony, which was held at the University main campus Osogbo, according to a statement, marks a significant step forward in strengthening the education sector in Nigeria and underscores UNIOSUN COE’s leadership role in shaping the next generation of educators.

The Provost of the College of Education Osun State University, Professor Florence Adeoti Yusuf, a professor of Guidance and Counselling, in her welcome address highlighted the crucial role teachers play in shaping society. She emphasised that without teachers, no other profession would exist.

News continues after this Advertisement

According to the erudite professor, teachers are the architects of society, laying the foundation for future generations.

According to her “They are the unsung heroes inspiring minds and shaping destinies.”

“The ceremony also came with some exciting announcements! Afolabi Celestina Aderonke, the overall best graduating student was awarded a scholarship covering her studies from Master to PhD level and a one hundred thousand Naira cash gift courtesy of Senator Kamorudeen Olalere, the Deputy Minority Leader of the 10th Senate Assembly of Nigeria.”

News continues after this Advertisement

Additionally, six other students : Olawoyin Kebeerat Gbemisola; Eboda Abosede Mary; Ajayi Muizat Gbemisola; Abdulsalam Amirah Ayomide; Makinde Zainab Akonke; Odeyemi Temiloluwa Faith with outstanding performance of CGPA above 4.O received cash gifts of N100,000 each from Prof. Dayo Akinmoladun and Crown Prince Babajide Agunbiade Oke of Ipetu-Ijesa Kingdom.

The guest lecturer, Dr Adeyinka Oluwaseun Kareem, encouraged the graduating students to leverage technological tools to enhance their creativity and self-development.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Odunayo Clement Adebooye commended students and staff highlighting the university’s achievements and encouraging continued partnership. The ceremony ended with the presentation of certificates to all the deserving graduating students by the Registrar, Professor Josiah Olusegun Ajiboye.

Dr. Jubril Busuyi Fakokunde, the LOC Chairman, during his closing remarks, encouraged the inductees to continue being exemplary ambassadors of UNIOSUN College of Education.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *