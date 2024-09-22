UNIOSUN leads in teacher development, inducts 199 graduate teachers

The Osun State University College of Education (UNIOSUN COE), Ipetu Ijesa Campus sats it has once again demonstrated its commitment to excellence in teachers development, with the induction of 199 graduate teachers into the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

This milestone ceremony, which was held at the University main campus Osogbo, according to a statement, marks a significant step forward in strengthening the education sector in Nigeria and underscores UNIOSUN COE’s leadership role in shaping the next generation of educators.

The Provost of the College of Education Osun State University, Professor Florence Adeoti Yusuf, a professor of Guidance and Counselling, in her welcome address highlighted the crucial role teachers play in shaping society. She emphasised that without teachers, no other profession would exist.

According to the erudite professor, teachers are the architects of society, laying the foundation for future generations.

According to her “They are the unsung heroes inspiring minds and shaping destinies.”

“The ceremony also came with some exciting announcements! Afolabi Celestina Aderonke, the overall best graduating student was awarded a scholarship covering her studies from Master to PhD level and a one hundred thousand Naira cash gift courtesy of Senator Kamorudeen Olalere, the Deputy Minority Leader of the 10th Senate Assembly of Nigeria.”

Additionally, six other students : Olawoyin Kebeerat Gbemisola; Eboda Abosede Mary; Ajayi Muizat Gbemisola; Abdulsalam Amirah Ayomide; Makinde Zainab Akonke; Odeyemi Temiloluwa Faith with outstanding performance of CGPA above 4.O received cash gifts of N100,000 each from Prof. Dayo Akinmoladun and Crown Prince Babajide Agunbiade Oke of Ipetu-Ijesa Kingdom.

The guest lecturer, Dr Adeyinka Oluwaseun Kareem, encouraged the graduating students to leverage technological tools to enhance their creativity and self-development.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Odunayo Clement Adebooye commended students and staff highlighting the university’s achievements and encouraging continued partnership. The ceremony ended with the presentation of certificates to all the deserving graduating students by the Registrar, Professor Josiah Olusegun Ajiboye.

Dr. Jubril Busuyi Fakokunde, the LOC Chairman, during his closing remarks, encouraged the inductees to continue being exemplary ambassadors of UNIOSUN College of Education.

