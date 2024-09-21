Prophet Adeyemi Adeniran, the General overseer of Great Taberncle Miracle Church of God, Mountain of Change, Ido-Osun, Osun State has commiserated the people of Ijesaland, both home and in the diaspora, over the demise of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Dr. Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran, the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland.

Prophet Adeyemi in a condolence message issued and personally signed described the foremost traditional ruler as a legend who ruled Ijesaland with wisdom of God.

According to the man of God, the late monarch was an elegant man with high passion for the development of his domain, State and Nigeria at large, adding that his good legacies in Ijesaland will continue to linger in the memories of the people of the ancient town.

The cleric praised the late monarch for his boldness and literary energy displayed through which he inspired the people during his reign within the space of 42 years as Owa Obokun of Ijesaland.

Prophet Adeyemi condoled with Owa in council, Ijesa Development Association, all groups and associations in Ijesaland, the sons and daughters of Ijesa both home and overseas over the death of their loved king, praying to God to choose another monarch that will continue with the good work of the late monarch in Ijesaland.

“I want to register my sincere condolences with the Ijesas both home and abroad over the demise of Oba Dr. Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran, the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, who joined his ancestors few days ago. Though Baba was aged, but I was deeply sad when I heard the news of his demise. It’s my prayer that almighty God will choose another good replacement for the throne of Owa Obokun,” he concluded.

