By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

An unidentified dead body was seen floating in Omu river, Kelebe area in Osogbo, Osun state capital.

The body of the man according to eyewitness was found at the river bank on Monday afternoon.

According to reports, no one at the moment knows the cause his death.

The unidentified body has been recoverd by the officers of the Nigeria Police Command, Osogbo and had since been taken to mortuary at the Ladoke Akintola Teaching Hospital, LAUTECH Osogbo.

Speaking, Chief Bisiriyu Aderemi, Baale Ajoda Idi Okiti, Iragbiji said he saw the lifeless body of the man floating in the river.

Chief Aderemi said when he saw the body in the river, he thought it was just an ordinary thing not until he moved closer and later discovered it was a dead body.

He said: “This afternoon, I was on my way to Iragbiji when I suddenly saw the lifeless body of a yet-to-be identified man, initially I thought it was ordinary thing not until I moved closer and later discovered it was a dead body.

Although, according to my findings, we leant the man was not mentally stable. But nobody can say what could have been the cause of his death.

A police officer, from Iludun Police Division, Mr Nurudeen Salami said they came to evacuate the dead body following the report they got in their office.

It would be recalled that there was a similar case in Osogbo last week Wednesday when a woman who simply identified herself as Kafayat Alake jumped into Osun river, Gbodofon before she was rescued by the passersby.

The woman who spoke incoherently, said she hails from Alapaaro , Isale Osun, Osogbo. She said she has three children and she could not cater for them due to financial predicament.

According to her, “I have three children and I couldn’t cater for them due to my financial predicament. My husband stays in Lagos. We have seperated about thirteen years ago.

Later, the woman was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by the O’Amblance