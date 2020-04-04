By Sesan Laoye

Men of the Nigeria Police Force are said to be searching for some suspected political thugs who were allegedly responsible for the disruption of bye some elections Lagos and other parts of the Southwest to fill vacant National Assembly elections in the areas.

According to the sources, no fewer than eight (8) members of a gang of political thugs who were said to have been used by influential politicians in Nigeria in recent by election polls, are now being hunted by security agents.

It was gathered that the thugs allegedly led by one Olayinka Sulaimon Oladayo, a member of one of the strong political parties with strong connections with high ranking politicians in Lagos, were used to disrupt many elections.

Oladayo who is said to be mean and had gotten away with his unlawful acts is now being sought after by security operatives.