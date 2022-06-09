UNICEF sends 300,000 girls back to schools in Katsina

Adebayo Obajemu

As part of its mandate of increasing education opportunities among girl child,the United Nation Children Education Fund, UNICEF,has enrolled more than 300,000 girls of school age in schools in Katsina State the we instrumentality of the Girls Education Project (GEP3) intervention project of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) . This development was disclosed by Kano field Education Officer, Muntaka Mukhtar.

Recall that the GEP3 was implemented by UNICEF in Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Bauchi, Kano and Niger states with the support of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the UK.

Mr Mukhtar, revealed this in Katsina during a three-day training on girls’ education with journalists, adding that the project, through community campaign, peer support to girls and family negotiation, has improved the attitude of residents towards girls’ enrolment and completion of schooling.

“Since 2012, 210 head teachers have acquired knowledge and skills on school management, hold professional development meetings with staff and provide pedagogical leadership. The project has also improved teachers’ capacity to ensure they deliver effectively.

“Foundational learning has also been boosted through the early learning, literacy and numeracy, approach with a focus on teaching a community,” he said.

Mr Mukhtar added that 180 Girls for Girls groups were created in 60 junior secondary schools across six participating local government areas in the state.