Several days after suspected fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) killed many natives of Kautukari, a community in Chibok LGA of Borno State in cold blood, insurgents again on Monday invaded farms in Rann, Kala-Balge LGA of the state, killing over 40 farmers.

The insurgents reportedly arrived the community on motorcycles and attacked the residents with guns and machetes.

A counter-insurgency expert in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, blamed insurgents loyal to a Boko Haram faction for the attack.

Some of the farmers, a source in the community claimed, were tied up before they were killed.

Some of the victims were buried on Monday, while several persons are reported to still be missing, sources told newsmen.

Efforts to reach Sani Mohammed, Borno police spokesman, were not successful as he didn’t respond to calls or messages.

The attack comes 20 days after insurgents invaded the Chibok community in Borno state.

On May 3, Kautukari, a community in Chibok LGA of Borno state, was attacked by suspected fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP).

A resident disclosed that the insurgents invaded the community around 6pm and started shooting randomly, resulting in the death of eight persons.