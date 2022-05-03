UN secretary general, António Guterres arrives Borno State [PHOTOS]

Professor Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno State, on Tuesday, recieved United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The UN chief is in Nigeria on a two-day visit, as part of his tour of West African countries battling insurgency.

Guterres was in Borno to assess humanitarian situation resulting from the decade-long Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East.

He will meet Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari on the impact of terrorism in the country, as well as meet families affected by the more than a decade long insurgency.