Boko Haram poised to seize Marte LG as Zulum sounds alarm

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has warned that Boko Haram insurgents are on the verge of overrunning the entire Marte Local Government Area, following a renewed wave of deadly attacks that have forced thousands to flee.

Zulum issued the alert during a visit to Marte over the weekend, where he assessed the worsening security situation after insurgents launched coordinated assaults on surrounding villages, killing civilians, torching homes, and looting food stores.

“Marte was resettled about four years ago, but in the last few days, we have witnessed devastating attacks that have displaced the entire area again,” the governor told journalists on Sunday. “Nearly 20,000 residents have now fled to Dikwa for safety, placing enormous pressure on limited humanitarian resources.”

The recent attacks, which occurred between Wednesday and Friday last week, targeted several villages in the LGA, including Kirenowa and Ala, with security sources confirming at least 15 fatalities and dozens injured. Residents reported that militants arrived in large numbers on motorbikes and Hilux trucks, overwhelming local vigilantes and burning down schools and clinics.

“Hitherto, Marte had more than 300 communities,” Zulum said. “Now, only one town remains under government control. If we lose this final holdout, we risk ceding the entire local government to Boko Haram and ISWAP.”

The governor appealed to the Federal Government and military high command to immediately reinforce the area with ground and aerial assets, stressing that the strategic location of Marte—close to the Lake Chad Basin and bordering Chad and Cameroon—makes it a critical zone for both counterinsurgency and regional stability.

Zulum also raised concerns about the displaced population’s vulnerability to recruitment by insurgents.

“When you have tens of thousands of idle youth in displacement camps with no access to education or livelihood, the risk of them being recruited into the insurgency becomes very high,” he cautioned.

Despite the dire situation, the governor expressed cautious optimism following his return to Marte on Saturday night, where he spent the night with community members and security personnel.

“Alhamdulillah, with the help of the Nigerian Army and civilian JTF, we have begun reestablishing some level of presence in the area. But this cannot be sustained without immediate federal support,” Zulum said.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the military and urged greater collaboration between federal authorities and the Borno State government.

“My duty as governor is to protect my people. I will continue to provide logistics, welfare support, and anything necessary to assist our security agencies in pushing back against these violent elements,” he stated.

Marte, located in the northern part of Borno, has long been a hotspot for insurgent activity due to its proximity to insurgent routes and porous international borders. Its fall would mark a major setback for ongoing counterterrorism efforts in Nigeria’s northeast.