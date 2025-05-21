Rising Insecurity in Borno: Obi decries crisis, commends governor Zulum’s courage

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has raised alarm over the deteriorating security situation in Borno State, particularly in the Marte area, calling for urgent federal intervention to prevent further humanitarian and territorial loss.

Obi, who contested in the 2023 general election, expressed deep concern over reports of insurgent activities and the displacement of thousands of residents, warning that the situation poses a serious threat to Nigeria’s unity and national security.

In a statement posted via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Obi commended Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, for what he described as an extraordinary display of courage and commitment by relocating to the embattled town to coordinate the government’s response.

“The security situation in Borno State is concerning and very unsettling,” Obi said. “What is happening in the Marte area is not just a local emergency; it is a national alarm bell that must not be ignored. Governor Zulum, by choosing to spend the night in a town under threat, has once again demonstrated what leadership should look like: present, proactive, and people-centred.”

Obi lamented that while Zulum has sounded the alarm on the regrouping of insurgents around the Lake Chad basin and Mandara Hills, the federal government appears slow to respond, leaving critical communities exposed to terrorist attacks.

“We cannot claim to be building a secure and united Nigeria when one of our own, a sitting governor, is left pleading for federal support to prevent an entire local government from falling into the hands of terrorists,” Obi stated. “Over 300 communities stand exposed, while more than 20,000 of our fellow Nigerians are displaced yet again.”

He stressed that Zulum’s warnings should be treated as “facts” and not mere political commentary, urging immediate deployment of reinforcements to protect lives and property.

Obi further argued that the worsening insecurity highlights a recurring failure in Nigeria’s crisis response framework, where leaders delay actions and prioritize politics over people.

“Our security forces need reinforcements. Our displaced citizens need protection, not promises. And our leaders, particularly at the federal level, must show the will to act swiftly and consistently,” he said.

While noting that Governor Zulum has demonstrated leadership “driven by compassion, competence, and courage,” Obi challenged the federal government to rise to the occasion with equal urgency and resolve.

“If we fail to protect Borno, we fail the idea of Nigeria itself. This is not about politics. It is about people. It is about protecting the soul of our nation,” he warned.

Obi’s statement comes amid renewed attacks by insurgents in Borno State, with reports of dozens of communities under siege and thousands displaced in recent weeks.

The LP presidential flagbearer concluded with a familiar rallying cry: “A new Nigeria is POssible.”