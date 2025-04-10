The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has debunked claims that he dismissed concerns raised by Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, over the resurgence of Boko Haram in the state.

In a statement released on Thursday by the Minister’s Special Assistant on Media, Rabiu Ibrahim, the ministry described the reports as “categorically false” and a “gross distortion” of Idris’ remarks.

“At no point did the Minister say, ‘Ignore Zulum, Boko Haram is not taking over Borno.’ Such headlines are sensational and clearly aimed at misleading the public,” the statement noted. It further condemned the reports as attempts to distract from the federal government’s efforts to tackle insecurity.

Governor Zulum had recently raised alarm over renewed Boko Haram attacks, warning that the situation suggested the government was losing ground in the fight against terrorism.

Responding to questions on the matter, Minister Idris acknowledged the progress made in restoring security across various parts of the country but also admitted that challenges persist in some regions. He highlighted ongoing military operations, increased investment in security infrastructure and intelligence, and the government’s commitment under President Bola Tinubu to ending terrorism and banditry.

The minister urged collaboration among all stakeholders, including state governments, in the collective effort to achieve lasting peace.

“His remarks were meant to offer context on security progress, not to dismiss the governor’s legitimate concerns,” the statement added.

It concluded with a call to the media to avoid sensationalism and uphold journalistic integrity, stressing that responsible reporting is vital to national peacebuilding efforts.