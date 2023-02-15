2023: Oyetola charges Osun women to mobilise for Tinubu, Shettima

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State Coordinator for the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Monday charged women in the state to mobilize massively for the party’s presidential flag-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and other candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

Oyetola spoke at the Osun Women for Tinubu town hall meeting organised by his wife, Alhaja Kafayat, held at Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Office, Osogbo.

At the meeting, which drew women from all walks of life, also had in attendance the market women leaders from all the 30 local government areas of the state led by their leader, Iyaloja General, Alhaja Awawu Asindemade.

Oyetola gave practical examples of how the women would vote on the day of election to ensure that their votes count.

He said mobilisation for Tinubu is a way of guaranteeing and securing a better future for their children, saying that Tinubu remains the most suitable and competent candidate among all the presidential candidates jostling for the position.

Oyetola encouraged the women not to allow themselves to be intimated by the antics of the People Democratic Party-led government in the state, saying their stay is temporary.

On her part, the convener of the town hall meeting, Alhaja Oyetola, noted that the event was put together to help trigger an intensive house-to-house campaign that could get those who have yet to make up their minds to queue behind the Tinubu/ Shettima campaign ticket.

She added that the meeting would also help the women in Osun to further be exposed to the significance of ensuring that Tinubu and other APC candidates in the State emerge with a view to improving the living standard of families in the country.

Charging the women on the need to get their spouses, brothers and other dependants to canvass support and vote for Tinubu and other APC candidates in the state, the APC Zonal Women leader for southwest, Mrs. Yetunde Adesanya submitted that Tinubu has the unbeatable track record of recognising and empowering women.

She expressed the confidence that a Tinubu presidency would further enhance the place of women in governance and politics in Nigeria.

Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android