Naira scarcity targeted at Tinubu, Gbajabiamila claims

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has alleged that the current hardship occasioned by fuel and naira scarcity is a ploy by elements bent on scuttling APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu’s victory at the February 25 poll.

The House Speaker stated this in Lagos on Tuesday during the launching of the second phase of a transport initiative called ‘Gbaja Ride’ for his Surulere constituents. The 35 low-fare buses will ply different routes in Surulere and its environs.

“As your representative and speaker, I have a good understanding of the current hardships and discomfort being faced by many Nigerians, without exception to my constituents,” he said.

“The lower legislative chamber under my leadership has been on the side of the people, working tirelessly to rescue them from these difficulties. I am glad that the judiciary has also confirmed our position on the implementation of the policy of naira redesign.”

He explained that the new naira banknotes policy was a well-thought-out one, which had unfortunately been hijacked and politicised, alleging that some elements created a crisis around the policy to stop Mr Tinubu from becoming the next president.

Gbajabiamila said the plot seemed to be failing as Nigerians still keep faith with the APC and Mr Tinubu despite the chaos following the naira scarcity.

“Nobody can convince me that it is not a plot to stop Asiwaju from becoming the president of this country. But I am glad that our God is a wonderful being as the plot these people sat together to hatch, he has intervened,” he said. .

He added, “I have followed the campaign team to the East, North and everywhere with Asiwaju, and I doff my hat for Nigerians.”

(NAN)