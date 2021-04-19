Adebayo Obajemu

United Bank for Africa over the weekend published its first quarter report for the period ended 31 March 2021.

The Bank in 3 months achieved Gross Earnings of N155.446 billion, up by 5.62% from N147.169 billion in the first quarter of 2020.

Profit after tax grew by 26.76% to N38.155 billion from N30.101 billion reported in Q1 2020.

Earnings per share (EPS) of the Bank for the period under review increased by 26.76% to N1.12 from the EPS of N0.88.

At the share price of N6.8, the P.E ratio of UBA stands at 6.08x with earnings yield of 16.44%