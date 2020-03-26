By OBINNA EZUGWU

The UBA foundation, philanthropic arm of leading pan African bank, the United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) has announced a donation of over N5 billion (USD14 million), to assist Nigeria and other African countries in the battle against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Chairman, UBA group, Mr. Tony Elumelu who announced the donation on Thursday, noted that the idea is provide significant and much needed support to Nigeria and 19 other African countries by supplying relief materials, critical care facilities, and financial support to Governments.

Lagos, Nigeria’s economic capital and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, which have most reported cases of Coronavirus so far, will get N1billion and N500 million respectively.

Overall, the support programme will be allocated as follows:

N1 billion (USD2.8 million) to Lagos State Government in Nigeria

N500 million (USD1.4 million) to Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

N1 billion (USD2.8 million) to the remaining 35 states in Nigeria

N1.5 billion (USD4.2 million) to UBA’s presence countries in Africa

N1 billion (USD2.8 million) for Medical Centres with equipment and supplies Free Telemedicine call centre facility

The bank will also bank will fund a medical centre immediately in Lagos, Nigeria, with beds for isolation and ICU facilities, managed and operated in partnership with Heirs Holdings’ healthcare subsidiary, Avon Medical Hospital.

In addition, UBA is providing a free telemedicine platform, that is physician-led, to provide direct access to medical advice to citizens, in compliance with social distancing requirements.

“This is a time when we must all play our part. This global pandemic must bring citizens, governments and business leaders together – and quickly. As we see a rapidly increasing number of cases of the coronavirus in Nigeria and Africa, the private sector has to work hand in hand with various Governments, in stemming the spread of the global pandemic,” Elumelu said.

“We commend the efforts of governments and we are keen to partner and contribute our resources to the collective effort, that will ensure the response to the pandemic is swift and effective.”

Operating in 20 African countries and globally in the United Kingdom, the United States and France, the United Bank for Africa has a strong record of supporting its communities, through challenging times.