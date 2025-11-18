Turaki vows to ‘lay down his life’ for democracy as chaos erupts at PDP headquarters

Fresh turmoil engulfed the national headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja on Tuesday as rival factions clashed violently, prompting security operatives to fire teargas to disperse supporters. Amid the chaos, the party’s newly elected National Chairman, Senator Kabiru Turaki, declared that he and his team were ready to lay down their lives to defend Nigeria’s democracy.

Trouble broke out at Wadata Plaza after factions loyal to Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the group aligned with Turaki scheduled separate meetings at the secretariat for the same day. The standoff quickly escalated into open confrontation, with policemen deployed by the Wike faction attempting to block entry before being overwhelmed by the Turaki camp.

Despite the melee, Turaki, flanked by Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, forced his way into the complex to address the press. Visibly angered, he warned that Nigeria’s democracy was under threat and called for international attention.

“Democracy is under threat in Nigeria. We call on the international community to intervene,” he said. “We want peace. We want to take over the governance of this country, and we can only do that standing. We do not want violence, but we are ready to defend our democracy. If it will take the laying down of our lives to defend this democracy, we will gladly do it.”

Turaki accused unknown elements of deploying teargas on party leaders and members, insisting the gas used was not issued by the police. “Despite the tear gas sprayed on us, we were not deterred. We have taken over our office and will continue to give leadership from our national headquarters,” he said.

Governors Makinde and Mohammed, who arrived to support the Turaki-led National Working Committee (NWC), also narrated their ordeal. Both alleged they were teargassed by security operatives while attempting to enter the building.

“We were teargassed for coming to attend a lawful meeting,” Makinde said. “This is unacceptable and shows the level of desperation by those trying to destabilise the party.”

Meanwhile, Wike arrived at the secretariat and remained inside his vehicle for more than 30 minutes, heightening tension as his supporters continued to resist the presence of the Turaki-led delegation.

Tuesday’s dramatic confrontation marks an escalation of the PDP’s internal crisis, following the controversial national convention held in Ibadan last Saturday. At the convention, delegates ratified a motion moved by former National Vice Chairman (South-West), Chief Bode George, to expel Wike, former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose, ex-National Legal Adviser Kamaldeen Ajibade, and others over alleged anti-party activities.

The expulsions deepened the rift within the party, pitting governors, national officers, and state chapters against one another as the PDP battles for control ahead of major political contests.

As of press time, security remained heavily deployed around Wadata Plaza, with fears that the standoff between the two factions could lead to further violence if not swiftly resolved.