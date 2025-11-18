Wike’s PDP faction strikes back, expels Makinde, Bala Mohammed, Bode George, Turaki

The internal war within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) escalated dramatically on Tuesday as the factional National Executive Committee (NEC) loyal to Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, approved the expulsion of several top party figures, including Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), and Dauda Lawal (Zamfara).

Also expelled were former Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara; former National Vice Chairman, Chief Bode George; and the newly elected National Chairman, Kabiru Turaki, SAN.

The drastic purge comes days after the controversial PDP national convention in Ibadan, where Wike and his allies were expelled, a development that triggered Tuesday’s violent confrontation at the party’s national headquarters, Wadata Plaza, Abuja. Both camps had scheduled parallel NEC and Board of Trustees meetings, resulting in a tense standoff.

Meeting at the secretariat, the Wike-backed NEC dissolved the state executive councils in Oyo, Bauchi, Zamfara, Yobe, Lagos, and Ekiti, ordering the establishment of caretaker committees and the conduct of fresh congresses.

Reading the communiqué, National Secretary Senator Sam Anyanwu said the NEC received a report from Acting National Chairman Abdulrahman Mohammed alleging breaches of Articles 58(1) and 59(1), including anti-party activities, disobedience to court orders, and conduct deemed injurious to the party’s image.

“NEC approved the commencement of disciplinary procedures against the following: Adolphus Wabara, Olabode George, Ben N. Obi, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, Bala Mohammed, Oluseyi Makinde, Dauda Lawal, Taofiq Arapaja, Setonji Koshoedo, Okechukwu Obiechina Daniel, Woyengikuro Daniel, Mohammed Kadade Suleiman, Emmanuel Ogidi, Sumaila Adamu Burga, Umar Sani, Udom Emmanuel, and Emmanuel Enorden,” the communiqué stated.

The sweeping sanctions deepen the PDP’s existential crisis as both factions continue to assert parallel authority, threatening to tear the party apart ahead of crucial political contests.