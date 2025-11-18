‘You Belong in a Zoo’: Obasanjo-Fayose feud sparks outrage and viral debate

A bitter exchange between former President Olusegun Obasanjo and ex-Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has set social media ablaze, drawing sharp public reactions and reviving debates about respect, elder authority, and political rivalry in Nigeria.

The feud escalated during Fayose’s recent birthday celebration, when Obasanjo reportedly delivered critical remarks to the former governor. Fayose fired back publicly, sending Obasanjo a “thank you” note that included the now-infamous line: “You are supposed to be kept away in the zoo.”

Obasanjo, through his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, responded with a terse message, saying: “Ayo, thanks for your ‘Thank You’ message which undisguisedly revealed who and what you are, unchanged and unchangeable. Your money has been sent back through Foluso Adeagbo…”

The fiery exchange has sparked intense commentary from Nigerians online. Activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore described the feud as “two deputy devils jamming each other,” while writer Ikhide R. Ikheloa lambasted both men, calling Obasanjo a “thieving narcissist” and referring to the trio of Obasanjo, Fayose, and President Bola Tinubu as actors in “Nigeria’s vast crime scene.”

Social commentator Ọmọọba Adélẹyẹ Tolu framed the spat as a profound breach of respect for elders, saying Fayose’s insults “spat on the throne and the ancestors who watched from the rafters,” arguing that the former governor’s actions reflect a failure in upbringing and decorum.

Others, including Akin Akinwale, suggested Obasanjo could have handled the situation with more restraint, questioning why the former president chose to address Fayose’s perceived missteps during his birthday.

The episode has reignited discussions about political culture in Nigeria, the role of respect and decorum in public life, and the personal rivalries that often spill into national discourse.

As the debate rages online, many Nigerians are weighing in on whether the conflict reflects deep-seated political animosities, generational clashes, or simply a dramatic public spat between two high-profile figures.