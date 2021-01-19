Troops of Operation ACCORD on Monday successfully neutralised 2 armed bandits along Sabon-Iche Kagarko road in Kaduna State, according the Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Gen. John Enenche in a statement on Tuesday.

Army source affirmed that the suspects are part of the notorious bandits that have been terrorising the area. The gallant troops have continued to dominate the area with aggressive patrols to deny bandits freedom of action

Enenche assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will not relent until all enemies of the Country are neutralised and normalcy is restored to all troubled zones