Armed bandits on Sunday night, stormed Kuregu area, Wusasa, Zaria, and abducted the Head, Department of Agricultural Protection of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, Professor Aliyu Muhammad after overpowering a team of policemen who tried to prevent the abduction.

The bandits were said to have invaded Professor Muhammad’s house at about 10:30pm and whisked him away after killing one of his sons and shooting his nephew, a secondary school student, in the stomach, according to Daily Trust.

Eyewitnesses, including a younger brother of the victim, Kabiru Muhammad Danlami, told Daily Trust that he was with the victim before the incident discussing the planned reopening of the universities in Nigeria.

“I am a lorry driver. So, we had arranged with the prof. that I would be the one to take his loads to Bauchi as schools resume today (yesterday),” he said.

“When we finished our discussion, I left for my house when I heard the boys sitting at the gate of the prof.’s house shouting Barayi, Barayi (thieves, thieves).

“Thereafter, sounds of gunshot rented the air.”

He said there were police personnel on patrol at the area at the time of the incident, but could not stop the abductors.

“The policemen present tried their best, because they exchanged fire with the abductors.

“However, it was obvious that the police could not stand the firepower of the gunmen.

“They therefore retreated. Before other security agents arrived, the gunmen had finished executing their nefarious acts,” he said.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Abubakar Jalige, said he was out of town, but promised to confirm on his return.