Troops neutralise suspected IPOB members in Imo, recover arms

Troops of the 34 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, on Monday, neutralised two suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) along Orlu-Orsu Road.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

He said the troops, while on routine patrol, made contact with elements of IPOB around the general area of Aluminium Company and All Saints Church.

“On sighting the patrol team, the criminal elements opened fire and launched grenade attack on the troops. The vigilant troops responded with superior firepower, neutralising two of the criminal elements, compelling others to flee in disarray,” he said.

“In a hot pursuit that followed the encounter, troops arrested four of the fleeing gunmen and recovered one AK 47 rifle, two magazines, one Police grenade launcher, two Baofeng communication radios, five mobile phones, one IPOB Beret, two Motorcycles, four SIM cards, five wallets containing different ID cards, aphrodisiac, charms and the sum of N16,460.00.

“Preliminary investigation on the suspects’ mobile phones reveals gory pictures and videos depicting scenes of cold blooded murders, corpses displayed in shrines and other heinous atrocities committed by the criminals.”