Hope rises for Nnamdi Kanu’s release, return of displaced Abia border community

There are fresh indications that efforts by governments of the South-East states to restore peace and end recurring communal clashes among troubled border communities may soon yield results, offering hope to displaced residents of Iheosu in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State.

Speaking at the September edition of his monthly media parley, “Governor Otti Speaks to Abians and Residents”, held at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Umuahia, Governor Alex Otti reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to peace, security and sustainable development across the state.

He disclosed that the South-East Governors’ Forum is working jointly on peace, security, regional integration and development.

On the plight of Iheosu community, which has remained in exile since 2018, Otti said his government is engaging neighbouring states and regional stakeholders to resolve the crisis. He revealed that the deputy governors of Abia, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States have been assigned the task of restoring peace and ensuring displaced residents return to normal life.

Years in exile

In 2018, restive youths from Cross River State reportedly invaded Iheosu community at night, forcing residents to abandon their homes, farmlands, crops, economic trees and properties valued at millions of naira. Since then, the attackers have blocked the Ututu–Ikot Okpora federal road, cutting off all vehicular and human movement in the corridor. Schools, churches and the weekly food market in the area have remained shut down ever since.

The displaced people have continued to live in exile across Isu, Arochukwu, Ututu and Ihechiowa communities, struggling to survive on menial jobs. Many have repeatedly appealed for a resolution of the conflict to enable their return home.

Governor Otti attributed the crisis to what he described as “unverified reports of abundant limestone deposits in the disputed area.” He added that his deputy, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu, has been leading negotiations in Abuja with counterparts from neighbouring states and the National Boundary Commission (NBC) on ways to resolve the lingering boundary dispute.

On Nnamdi Kanu’s release

Advertisement

Responding to questions on other regional concerns – including renewed protests by Igbo leaders in Abia demanding the unconditional release of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu – Otti said the South-East Governors’ Forum was deeply involved in negotiations.

He confirmed that the forum has been engaging relevant authorities to secure Kanu’s release, though discussions remain confidential to avoid jeopardising progress.

The governor expressed optimism that both the peace talks on border communities and efforts toward Kanu’s release would soon produce positive results for Abia and the wider South-East region.