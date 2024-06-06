Finance minister didn’t propose N105,000 minimum wage – Presidency

The Presidency has dismissed reports that Wale Edun, the minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy proposed N105,000 as minimum wage, describing the reports as false.

Some online media outlets had reported that Edun recommended N105,000 as minimum wage to President Bola Tinubu on Thursday

However, Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president on information and strategy in a post on his X account, @aonanuga1956 dismissed the report.

“The Honorable Minister of Finance and coordinating minister of the economy, Wale Edun has not proposed N105,000 minimum wage. The contrary story being disseminated is false,” he said.

