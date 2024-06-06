Connect with us

Finance minister didn't propose N105,000 minimum wage - Presidency
Wale Edun submits new minimum wage, associated costs to Tinubu

Tinubu's govt insists no more subsidy, says leaked documents not official yet

NGX champions sustainable finance solutions for Nigeria's environmental challenges

Gov Otti harps on need for conducive environment as foreign shoemaker, Comfort Stevens sets to open factory in Abia

Fidelity Bank undertakes N29.6bn rights issue, N97.5bn public offer to meet new capital base

Cooking gas export ban crashes domestic price – Report

Heritage Bank: NDIC says customers to get their money in 7 days

JUST IN: Senate passes bill against open grazing

UN warns of looming famine in Gaza, as risk of starvation persists in Sudan, Haiti, S'Sudan

Published

9 seconds ago

on

The Presidency has dismissed reports that Wale Edun, the minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy proposed N105,000 as minimum wage, describing the reports as false.

Some online media outlets had reported that Edun recommended N105,000 as minimum wage to President Bola Tinubu on Thursday

However, Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president on information and strategy in a post on his X account, @aonanuga1956 dismissed the report.

“The Honorable Minister of Finance and coordinating minister of the economy, Wale Edun has not proposed N105,000 minimum wage. The contrary story being disseminated is false,” he said.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

