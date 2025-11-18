Connect with us

Headlines

Transition to Green Energy may cause substantial job loss to Nigeria – Asamani
Advertisement

Headlines

Top Obidient leader Morris Monye resigns, accuses Peter Obi of abandoning grassroots mobilisation

Cover Story Headline Headlines Home Latest Nation Politics

Anambra election: Forces that shaped Soludo’s sweeping victory

Headlines

Subeb boss charges headteachers on creating pupil-friendly learning environment

Headlines

FG, states clash over implementation of Land Use Act

Headlines

Disappointment, anger, resilience in Southern Kaduna, M/Belt over ex-CDS sack

Education Education in Nigeria Headline Headlines

Nigerians condemn education authorities over Beninois varsities racket for varsity, polytechnic, NYSC certificates

Headlines

Zenith Bank, UBA sustain growth through interest income amid volatile market conditions

Energy Energy Headline Headlines Home Latest Nation

Dangote moves to dominate oil sector with new stake in upstream 

Energy Headline Headlines Home Nation

Nigeria emerges regional trading hub for refined petroleum products

Headlines

Transition to Green Energy may cause substantial job loss to Nigeria – Asamani

Published

34 minutes ago

on

Transition to Green Energy may cause substantial job loss to Nigeria – Asamani

The Managing Director of Project Management Institute, Sub-Saharan Africa, George Asamani, has warned that while green transition is critical to global climate goals,  it could come at a substantial cost to Africa, especially Nigeria.

According to Asamani, the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned that under net-zero pathways, about 13 million fossil-fuel jobs could disappear globally even as 30 million new clean-energy roles emerge by 2030.

“The catch is that most of those new jobs will be created in countries that already manufacture and install renewable-energy technologies.

“In much of Africa, where local production and technical training remain limited, job losses could easily outpace early gains”.

He said much of the global climate conversation to date has focused on policy and finance, but the real make-or-break factor lies elsewhere, in human capability.

“Without a deliberate plan for reskilling, the continent’s green shift could end up creating as many redundancies as green jobs.

“This perspective is rarely viewed through the lens of talent: How will this transition impact those employed in the fossil-fuel economy, and how will new talent be developed to build and manage the industries of the future?

“According to the PMI Talent Gap Report (2025–2035), Sub-Saharan Africa will need between 1.6 million and 2.1 million additional project professionals by 2035, an increase of up to 75 per cent. Yet education and training systems across the continent aren’t keeping up.

“The result is a skills deficit that threatens to stall progress in the very sectors most central to the energy transition: construction, energy, infrastructure, and technology.

Advertisement

“Data from the Project Management Institute suggests that about 10 per cent of global project investment is lost annually due to poor performance.

“In Africa’s infrastructure pipeline, that translates into billions in wasted investment.

“This is where project management becomes the unsung cornerstone of Africa’s green economy.

“A just transition demands talent transformation, the deliberate effort to retrain and redeploy workers from the old energy economy into the new one”.

Asamani noted that Africa’s green transition will not succeed solely on goodwill.

“Governments, development partners, and businesses must act now to integrate project management training into climate finance and just transition plans.

“If climate investments continue to outpace human investments, the gap between ambition and delivery will only widen”, Asamani noted.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (148) #UBA (180) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (404) Alex Otti (614) Aliko Dangote (115) Atiku Abubakar (342) Babajide Sanwo-olu (192) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (1002) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (106) Dapo Abiodun (187) dollar (137) Donald Trump (105) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (126) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (132) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (172) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (314) Olusegun Obasanjo (137) Osun State (143) PDP (182) Peter Obi (678) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (106) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (245)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement