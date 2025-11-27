Southern govs, traditional rulers back state police, zonal security structures, reaffirm support for Tinubu

The Southern Governors Forum, in a historic joint session with the Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council, has renewed its strong call for the establishment of State Police and enhanced zonal security architecture to tackle worsening insecurity across the region and the country at large.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting held on Wednesday, 26 November 2025, at the Ogun State Governor’s residence in Iperu-Remo, the Forum said the resolutions were reached after extensive deliberations on urgent matters bordering on security, governance, development cooperation, and institutional partnerships.

The governors expressed deep concern over recent violent attacks, including the killing of Nigerian Army personnel and the mass abduction of schoolchildren in several states. They reaffirmed their commitment to a united Nigeria, improved regional collaboration, and a more inclusive and secure federation.

The joint Forum extended condolences to President and Commander-in-Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the recent loss of military personnel in Borno State and the abductions in Kebbi, Kwara, and Niger States. It also commended ongoing rescue efforts, saying they demonstrated that national security remained a central presidential priority.

Key Security Resolutions

Following a comprehensive review of the region’s security challenges, the Forum endorsed the creation of a Zonal Security Fund to be established by member states in each geopolitical zone. The fund will support joint security operations, intelligence gathering, and capacity building.

Other major resolutions include:

Intelligence-Sharing and Technology Integration: Adoption of a coordinated intelligence network supported by modern communication tools and surveillance systems to enable real-time monitoring and rapid response across state boundaries. Member states in the South-West, South-East, and South-South will jointly invest in shared communication equipment.

State Policing: The Forum reiterated its long-standing advocacy for State Police, describing it as a constitutional necessity for effective grassroots security. It noted that the successes of community-based security outfits across the South further justified the need for decentralised policing.

Advertisement

Unified Resident Identification System: States were urged to partner with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to develop a harmonised resident identification framework to improve security profiling and service delivery.

Strengthening Local Security Structures: The Forum resolved to scale up support for regional and community-based security groups, including hunter associations and neighbourhood surveillance units, through improved logistics, equipment, and training.

The governors also directed states to work with traditional rulers to regulate land allocation practices, which they warned could pose security risks if left unchecked. They further resolved to curb illegal mining activities-linked to insecurity and environmental degradation-through closer cooperation with environmental agencies and traditional councils.

Empowering Traditional Institutions

The Forum advocated for stronger institutional support for traditional councils, including direct financial and operational backing, to empower traditional rulers to play more effective roles in governance, peacebuilding, and early-warning systems.

Support for President Tinubu

The Southern Governors affirmed their support for President Tinubu’s efforts to restore peace and stability and reiterated their long-standing position in favour of presidential rotation to the South. They also urged unity across the region, discouraging divisive political narratives.

The Forum commended the launch of the Renewed Hope Ward Initiative, describing it as a transformative grassroots intervention expected to uplift more than five million residents of Southern Nigeria.