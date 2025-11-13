Top Obidient leader Morris Monye resigns, accuses Peter Obi of abandoning grassroots mobilisation

The Director of Mobilisation of the Obidient Movement, Morris Monye, has resigned, accusing Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, of neglecting the movement’s grassroots structures and failing to provide leadership or funding.

In a statement shared on his X handle on Thursday, Monye said he could no longer continue in a role that had become “untenable” due to poor coordination, lack of communication, and the disappointing outcome of the recent Anambra governorship election.

“Almost a year down the line, most of our short, medium, and long-term plans have not been met. I won’t be part of optics and no work. The poor showing at the Anambra election has also made my position untenable,” he said.

Monye disclosed that since assuming office, he personally financed mobilisation activities across the country, including logistics, voter sensitisation, and support for local structures, without a single naira from Obi or the movement’s leadership.

“No money was given to the Directorate of Mobilisation. There’s no bank account even for the directorate. In fact, Mr Peter Obi has never asked what we are doing in mobilisation – no communication, nothing,” Monye lamented.

He added that his role had exposed him and his businesses to harassment from political opponents.

“It’s a role that paints a target on your back. I’ve had to remain silent so as not to discourage others, but it has taken a toll on me and my family,” he wrote.

Highlighting his contributions, Monye said he established an online registration system for Obidients, revived dormant support groups, created regional and local government offices, and launched the Obidient NextGen campus network across universities.

He also raised funds for the movement’s governorship candidate in Anambra and initiated a plan to equip polling unit agents with low-cost body cameras to ensure election transparency.

“The next director must follow up on this project. We haven’t completed it yet,” he noted.

Monye said he had submitted his resignation to Obi, the National Coordinator, Dr Yunusa Tanko, and his state coordinator, and would now focus on his business ventures and personal growth, including plans to attend a business programme at Oxford or Cambridge University.

Advising on the way forward, he urged Obi to overhaul the movement’s structure by hiring professionals, adequately funding directorates, and setting up systems for accountability and measurable results.

“You can’t run a campaign simply from general goodwill. This is not 2023. The element of surprise is gone,” he warned.

He described his time with the Obidient Movement as a “privilege” but said it was time for “fresh energy” to take over.

The Obidient Movement, a political force that emerged during the 2023 elections to promote Peter Obi’s reform agenda, had captured the imagination of young Nigerians and the diaspora. However, following Labour Party’s poor 1.5 per cent showing in the November 2025 Anambra governorship election, the movement has been grappling with waning enthusiasm and internal disorganisation.