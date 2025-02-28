To stem tide of boat mishaps, Oyetola drives efforts to improve safety

With the recent step taken by the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, the spate of boat accidents that have been occurring in recent times may become a thing of the past.

In response to the frequency of boat mishaps on Nigeria’s inland and coastal waterways, the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy has inaugurated a Special Committee on the Prevention of Boat Mishaps in Nigeria.

During the inauguration of the committee on Friday at the Ministry in Abuja, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, emphasized the critical need to address the persistent issue of boat mishaps, which have led to tragic losses of lives and property.

Oyetola highlighted the essential role of the nation’s waterways in facilitating trade, transportation, and economic activities, while stating that ensuring their safety is vital for the development of the blue economy.

He also acknowledged the efforts of the President Bola Tinubu’s adminiatration in the Ministry’s establishment and drive towards addressing critical challenges in the maritime sector.

“As we gather here today to address the pressing issues of boat mishaps, I would like to take a moment to appreciate His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. For his visionary leadership in creating a dedicated Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, it is a platform that affords us this opportunity to focus on this very important problem.”

Oyetola linked the committee’s establishment to the 2024 International World Maritime Day theme, “Navigating the Future: Safety First.”

He stated, “The task before us is daunting, but with unwavering commitment, we can eliminate boat mishaps and ensure that our waterways remain safe, navigable, and prosperous for generations to come.”

He concluded by calling for collective action in making Nigeria’s waterways safer and more reliable.

“Together, let’s build a marine transport system prioritizing safety, efficiency, and sustainability.”

Committee’s Mandate to address issues

The committee is chaired by the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Bola Oyebamiji, with rhe Deputy Director of Inland Waterways at the Ministry, Adams Offie, serving as the committee’s Secretary.

It also comprises key stakeholders, including representatives from state governments, the Association of Boat Operators in Nigeria, marine safety specialists, and academia.

Other members of the committee present at the meeting included senior officials and representatives from various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), including: the DG/CEO of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dayo Mobereola; Executive Director of the Nigerian Institute for Oceanography and Marine Research (NIOMR), Prof. Sule Abiodun; Executive Director of the National Institute for Freshwater Fisheries Research (NIFFR), Dr. Sule Attahiru Mohammed; Provost of the Federal College of Freshwater Fisheries Technology (FCFFT), Dr. B.D. Olaosebikan; Technical Adviser to the Minister, Prof. Busayo Fakinlede.

Representatives from the States and Associations included Engr. Yahaya Danladi (Kogi); Barr. Attairu Idris Kuta (Kebbi); and Dennis Tar Iyaghigba (Benue); Mr. Gani Tarzan Balogun (National Association of Boat Operators); Capt. Stan Igwe (Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau – NSIB); Mr. Tope Fajemirokun, President of the Boat Owners Association; and Mr. Richard Ntan, Secretary of the Dredgers Association, among other representatives from the private sector.

Tasked with conducting a thorough assessment of commercial boat operations, the committee is expected to identify the underlying causes of accidents and propose viable, long-term solutions to enhance safety on the waterways.

The committee has been given six weeks to complete its assignment and submit its findings and recommendations.

Stemming the Tide

Nigeria has witnessed a series of boat accidents in recent times. In November 2024, a tragic incident occurred when a boat carrying approximately 200 passengers capsized on the River Niger, resulting in at least 27 confirmed deaths and over 100 reported missing. The passengers were en route to a food market from Kogi State to Niger State when the disaster struck. Preliminary reports suggest that overcrowding may have been a contributing factor to the accident.

The Chairman of the committee, Bola Oyebamiji, expressed gratitude for the confidence placed in the committee and assured the Minister of their full dedication to the assignment. He reiterated that ensuring the safety of Nigeria’s inland waterways remains a top priority, noting that NIWA, under Oyetola’s leadership, has been repositioned to enforce its mandate effectively.

“This is another solution-driven initiative aimed at eliminating boat mishaps on our waterways. I assure you that the confidence reposed in this committee will not be misplaced.

“At NIWA, this is an opportunity for us to intensify our efforts in reducing marine accidents to the barest minimum. On behalf of my fellow committee members, we pledge to work diligently and with utmost focus on the assigned terms of reference,” Oyebamiji stated.

Following the inauguration, the committee convened its first meeting to outline its strategic approach and set actionable objectives. The members expressed a collective commitment to collaborate effectively and deliver comprehensive recommendations within the stipulated timeframe.