Ramadan 1446AH: Osun CoS, Akinleye greets Muslim Ummah 

As Muslim community all over the world welcome the sacred month of Ramadan 1446 AH, the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, has extended his heartfelt greetings to all Muslims, emphasizing the need to adhere with the significance of this period as a time of spiritual reflection, devotion, and self-discipline.

Akinleye, in his Ramadan message, noted that the essence of fasting and prayer is “to further strengthen our faith and foster compassion, unity, and gratitude in almighty Allah.”

He prayed for Allah’s continued guidance, wisdom, and strength upon the Governor, Ademola Adeleke, as he leads Osun State toward greater development and prosperity.

“As we welcome the blessed month of Ramadan 1446 AH, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Muslims across the world. This sacred period of fasting, reflection, and devotion reminds us of the values of compassion, humility, and gratitude. May this Ramadan bring abundant blessings, peace, and spiritual growth to you and your loved ones.

“Let us use this time to strengthen our faith, seek forgiveness, and extend kindness to those in need. May our prayers be accepted, our hearts purified, and our efforts abundantly rewarded. May Allah (SWT) grant us good health, prosperity, and success in all our endeavors.

“As we strive for righteousness, let us remember His promise in the Holy Qur’an (Surah Al-Baqarah 2:186):

وَإِذَا سَأَلَكَ عِبَادِي عَنِّي فَإِنِّي قَرِيبٌ ۖ أُجِيبُ دَعْوَةَ الدَّاعِ إِذَا دَعَانِ

‘And when My servants ask you concerning Me, indeed I am near. I respond to the invocation of the supplicant when he calls upon Me…’

“I also take this opportunity to offer special prayers for my boss and principal, the Executive Governor of Osun State, His Excellency, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke. May Almighty Allah continue to bless him with wisdom, strength, and good health as he leads our great state. May his administration be guided by divine wisdom and bring lasting success and prosperity to the people of Osun State. May Allah grant him the grace to fulfill his vision and unwavering commitment to the growth and development of our dear state.

Advertisement

“Wishing you a Ramadan filled with divine mercy, endless joy, and unwavering faith. May the light of this holy month illuminate our paths and bring peace, harmony, and divine blessings to our homes, our state, and our nation.

Ramadan Kareem!”