Tiwa Savage elaborates on the kind of man she's looking for

Tiwa Savage, a Nigerian singer and songwriter, said author she has money and can take care of herself, she’s only interested in a man who is well-to-do and can match her energy.

The singer who stated this while performing for her fans at a concert in the United States, noted that if his does anyhow she would “get into her Lambo,” meaning she would leave.

“I was telling my stylist, Tokunbo, it’s not that I am just looking for a guy that has money, because I have money too. Period! I have my own money too. If you do anyhow, I would get into my Lambo,” she said.

“All I’m saying is we’ve got to match our energy, you’ve got to match my energy. So from now on, we are looking for someone to add to our funds. Period!”

Between 2013 and 2018, Tiwa Savage was married to music producer, Tokunbo Balogun, popularly known as TeeBillz, which produced a son, Jamil Balogun.

Since the marriage ended in a messy divorce, the singer has been romantically linked with colleagues Wizkid and Naira Marley. She was also rumoured to have dated Davido’s late friend, Habeeb Uthman, aka Obama DMW among others