Paul Adefarasin, founder and senior pastor of the House On The Rock churc, has eulogized wife, Ifeanyi on the occasion of their 27th weeding anniversary.

Adefarasin who took to his twitter account on Friday to reminiscence on the journey, noted that it’s been sometimes challenging, but nonetheless, impactful 27 years of marriage .

“Dear Ifeanyi, it’s been 27 years today since we married and 28 going on 29 since we met,” Adefarasin wrote via @pauladefarasin.

“It has been eventful, sometimes challenging yet impactful, powerful, purposeful, and prophetic as an evolving partnership in the work of ministry over the years.

“Our partnership has been an important blessing to our persons and communities.

“We are thankful for the beauty of the LORD’s blessing, the covering of His grace, and the pleasure of His presence with us through the decades that have gone beyond a quarter of a century now.

“The crucible of our union and its folds has been a significant incubator for millions as they found faith, focus, and fortitude in their quest to forge a future and a family for themselves.

“Along the way in our tireless and often thankless trek we momentarily found our moments in faraway hideouts and vacation spaces to privately reflect, refresh and recuperate from the assiduous multi-tasking roles we supported each other in and conclusively remain thankful for the opportunity to steward such important responsibility in the Master’s Royal Family and Kingdom.

“I salute you Ifeanyi; our beautiful and handsome adults (kids), our very own special scions join me to serenade you.

“You are the doting mother, the prudent wife the faithful warrior, the protective friend, the quiet help meet, and the anchor in our family; I could go on and on in the litany of your many sterling virtues but brevity demands otherwise.

“My Dear Wife Ifeanyi, Happy 27th Wedding Anniversary! Here’s wishing you many happy returns and the LORD’s forever blessing.

“Loads of love and oceans of bliss and blessing.”