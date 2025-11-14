Judge stops PDP convention, says party must let Lamido into chairmanship race

Connect with us

38 minutes ago

The Federal High Court in Abuja has stopped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from holding its national convention scheduled for November 15 and 16 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

In a landmark judgment delivered on Friday, Justice Peter Lifu ruled in favour of former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, who sued the party for allegedly blocking him from obtaining the nomination form to contest for National Chairman.

Justice Lifu said the court was convinced that Lamido was unfairly excluded in violation of the PDP Constitution and its internal democratic guidelines. He added that political parties are obligated to ensure that members are given equal and unfettered opportunities to pursue their political ambitions.

The judge further restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from monitoring or recognising any convention conducted without Lamido’s inclusion as an aspirant.

As part of the consequential orders, Justice Lifu directed the PDP to make the nomination forms available to Lamido and to put the planned convention on hold until he is able to obtain the form, consult, campaign, and mobilise his supporters.

“An order is hereby made that before any convention is held, the PDP is to make nomination forms available to the plaintiff.

“In the light of the above, it is hereby held that the convention be put on hold for the plaintiff to obtain a nomination form, campaign and mobilise supporters,” he declared.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

