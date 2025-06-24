Tinubu sought appointment from Abacha, joined NADECO after rejection – Kola Abiola

Fresh controversy has erupted over President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s role in the June 12 struggle, following resurfaced claims by Kola Abiola, eldest son of the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the annulled 1993 presidential election.

Kola, in a previously published interview by Saturday Sun and referenced in a June 12, 2019 report by TheSOURCE magazine, alleged that Tinubu initially lobbied the late military dictator, General Sani Abacha, for a government appointment, and only joined the pro-democracy group NADECO (National Democratic Coalition) after his attempts failed.

The resurfacing of this account comes just days after presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga branded former Foreign Minister Sule Lamido a liar for claiming that Tinubu supported the annulment of the 1993 election. However, Kola’s 2019 comments now appear to lend weight to Lamido’s assertion, raising fresh questions about the President’s democratic credentials.

Tinubu Wanted Appointment Under Abacha — Kola Abiola

According to Kola, then-Senator Tinubu initially aligned with the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua political movement, and had cordial relations with military authorities. But after the annulment of the election and Abacha’s rise to power, Tinubu allegedly sought a role in the junta’s administration.

“When Abacha came, one of the things he (Tinubu) wanted to do was to be appointed the Administrator for Lagos,” Kola said in the interview.

“He was hoping that there would be civilian administrators like we had under IBB. But Abacha said no, that he was going to have military administrators. So, he (Tinubu) said okay, in that case, can’t I be a deputy administrator? But Abacha said there wouldn’t be deputies. Then, he wanted the post of a Commissioner.”

Kola claimed that Tinubu’s last attempt was to be appointed Commissioner in Lagos, but lost the position to an ally of former governor Lateef Jakande.

“It was a contest between him and somebody very close to Jakande… that guy was picked as a Commissioner,” he revealed.

“Once he (Tinubu) lost out, automatically, he became a NADECO member,” Kola added, suggesting that Tinubu’s later alignment with the opposition movement may have been motivated more by political survival than principle.

“June 12 Was a Collective Conspiracy”

In the same interview, Kola Abiola expressed frustration at individuals who claim to have fought for his father’s mandate, describing many of them as “noise makers.”

He hinted that the annulment and aftermath of the June 12 election were not simply acts of betrayal by a few, but part of a broader conspiracy, stating, “What happened to my father’s mandate and June 12 was a collective conspiracy.”

Though he declined to mention specific names beyond Tinubu, Kola promised to disclose more in an upcoming documentary about the events surrounding June 12.

Implications for Tinubu

Kola’s account directly challenges Tinubu’s longstanding public image as a pro-democracy icon and key player in the fight against military rule. It raises significant questions about the sincerity of his commitment to the June 12 cause, and whether his eventual embrace of NADECO was rooted in conviction or political opportunism.

While Tinubu’s supporters may dismiss the claims as revisionist, critics argue that the president owes the public a more transparent accounting of his past, especially in light of his rise to power being framed around his alleged pro-democracy activism.

As Nigeria continues to reckon with the legacy of June 12 and the ongoing debate over democratic integrity, Kola Abiola’s revelations are certain to provoke fresh scrutiny and political debate in the weeks to come.