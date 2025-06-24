Atiku seeks clarity on Tinubu’s ties to controversial Belarusian Alex Zingman amid fresh academic discrepancies

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reignited scrutiny over President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s academic history, demanding clarity on his alleged association with Alex Zingman, a Belarusian businessman linked to international arms deals and political controversies.

At the heart of the storm is Tinubu’s claim, made during the launch of the Renewed Hope Mechanisation Programme in Abuja, that Zingman was his classmate at Chicago State University (CSU)—a claim the Atiku Media Office swiftly challenged as both implausible and misleading.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Atiku Media Office questioned the credibility of the President’s narrative, citing discrepancies in timelines and biographical data.

According to public records, Alex Zingman was born in 1966, which would make him only 13 years old in 1979, the year President Tinubu claims to have graduated from CSU.

“Are we now to believe that the Guinness Book of Records missed the story of a 13-year-old Belarusian prodigy graduating from an American university alongside Bola Ahmed Tinubu?” the statement asked.

The statement also cast doubt on other elements of the President’s educational record, including:

The lack of verifiable classmates from Government College Lagos and Chicago State University.

The controversial certificate allegedly issued by Government College Lagos dated 1970, despite the school being founded in 1972.

“Mr. President, Nigerians deserve to know why the mystery around your academic record deepens with every attempt to clarify it. Who truly walked the halls of Chicago State University with you?” the statement said.

Who is Alex Zingman?

Alex Zingman is a Belarusian-American businessman who has attracted global scrutiny due to his alleged involvement in arms deals and business ties in Africa and the Middle East.

He is the CEO of AFTrade DMCC, a Dubai-based company that specializes in the export of industrial and military equipment. Zingman has been linked to state-owned entities in Russia and Belarus, and was previously detained in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2021 over suspicions of arms trading, though he was later released without formal charges.

While Zingman does not appear to have any publicly verifiable academic history from Chicago State University, his online profiles and company records suggest a business-oriented background, with no official evidence confirming he ever studied in the United States—let alone alongside President Tinubu.

This further casts doubt on Tinubu’s assertion, raising questions about whether the claim was an attempt to deflect from lingering controversies surrounding his own academic records.

Allegations of Secrecy and Integrity Deficit

The Atiku Media Office accused the Tinubu administration of consistently avoiding transparency, particularly on matters of identity, academic qualifications, and past associations.

“Mr. President, your oath of office binds you not just to protect our nation but to honour its truth. The Presidency is not a sanctuary for secrets, it is a platform for integrity,” the statement emphasized.

It urged President Tinubu to come clean on the nature of his relationship with Zingman, particularly in light of the businessman’s controversial international dealings, including reports of brokering high-stakes arms contracts and maintaining close ties with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime.

A Pattern of Ambiguity?

This latest controversy adds to a series of long-standing doubts over President Tinubu’s identity, educational history, and source of wealth—issues that came under renewed scrutiny in 2023 during legal challenges to his election.

Despite court rulings and limited disclosures, critics argue that the President has not provided a full and transparent accounting of his past, fueling persistent speculation and public distrust.

As pressure mounts, observers are watching to see whether Tinubu will directly address the growing questions—not only about Zingman, but also about the broader credibility of his personal and professional record.