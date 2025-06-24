Connect with us

JUST IN: PDP leaders meet INEC officials behind closed doors in Abuja
The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting with top officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The meeting, which followed a brief joint press interaction, comes as the PDP intensifies preparations for its upcoming National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting amid ongoing internal leadership and electoral strategy discussions.

While the exact details of the discussions remain undisclosed, sources suggest the dialogue centred on party compliance with INEC guidelines, preparations for upcoming off-cycle elections, and concerns surrounding the party’s internal processes and leadership structure.

Present at the meeting were the PDP’s acting National Chairman, Amb. Umar Damagum; INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu; several PDP governors; and senior INEC officials.

The engagement is viewed as part of ongoing consultations between political parties and the electoral body to ensure transparency, regulatory compliance, and early preparations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

 

