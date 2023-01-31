Presidency: Wike may endorse Tinubu soon

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers State may endorse Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) today, Tuesday.

The Rivers governor, though a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had since ditched the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar following his decision to chose Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta State as his running mate.

Wike, who came second behind Atiku in the party’s presidential primary, had evidently expected to be picked as running mate to the former vice president.

Atiku’s decision to pick Okowa, however, angered the Rivers governor, who with his allies, including Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Samuel Ortom of Benue State, opted not to support Atiku’s presidential bid.

The governors demanded the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu, the party’s national chairman as the condition for truce, a demand that has not been met.

Wike had promised to name and campaign for the presidential candidate of his choice in January, and sources have disclosed to Business Hallmark that he’s getting set to endorse Tinubu today.

“Yes, Wike will endorse Tinubu and heaven will not fall,” the governor’s aide who craved anonymity said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Wike’s known supporters on social media have been indicating that he will soon endorse the former Lagos governor.

More subsequently…