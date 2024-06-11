Connect with us

Nation

Bandits Kill 4 police officers, 22 others In Katsina
Advertisement

Nation

Tinubu removes Arase, appoints Hashimu Argungu PSC chair

Nation

Operational Air Force base for South East to be located in Abia

Nation

Abia NUJ condemns incessant harassment, maltreatment of journalists

Nation

Gov Otti pays visit to family of slain soldier, CPL Ikpeama, condoles wife, mother

Arts & Books Nation

Book Review: Fifty Years of Nationhood? State, Society and Politics in Nigeria (1960-2020)

Nation

Enugu-Onitsha Expressway to become Nigeria's top smart road, as security agencies partner MTN

Nation

Gov Otti hosts NYSC coordinator, directs restoration of CAMP structures

Nation

EFCC arrests 127 fraudsters at ‘yahoo party’ in Ondo, accused of dehumanising women

Nation

Labour demands N250,000 as new minimum wage

Nation

Bandits Kill 4 police officers, 22 others In Katsina

Published

32 mins ago

on

Bandits Kill 4 police officers, 22 others In Katsina

Bandits have killed not less than 26 people, including four police officers in Katsina State, North West Nigeria.

Reports said the attack occurred on Sunday, June 10 around 3:00 pm in Gidan Boka village, Kankara LGA.

Police spokesperson in Katsina, Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday, said the bandits, armed with dangerous weapons, attacked Gidan Boka village, killing 20 people and injuring 2 others.

News continues after this Advertisement

He also said while responding to a distress call, a police patrol team in an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) was ambushed by the bandits near Kurmeji village via Yar Goje.

Sadiq explained that the patrol team initially dispatched to Gidan Baki village, later discovered the actual target to be Gidan Boka village and redirected their route.

He said they were ambushed upon reaching Kurmeji village, resulting in a firefight.

He said, “During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the armed bandits attacked Gidan Boka village, killing 15 people and injuring two others. They also ambushed our patrol team and killed four police officers, three inspectors and one corporal, and two members of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps (KSCWC).

“Also, the bandits, while escaping through Dan Nakwabo village, Kankara LGA, shot and killed five persons.

“While working with all relevant stakeholders in the state to prevent further occurrences and the arrest of the perpetrators of the dastardly act, the command has deployed additional operational assets to the area.

“The CP, while expressing his utter dismay over the tragic incident, extends his condolences to the families and friends of those affected by the incident.”

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *