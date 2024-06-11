Bandits have killed not less than 26 people, including four police officers in Katsina State, North West Nigeria.

Reports said the attack occurred on Sunday, June 10 around 3:00 pm in Gidan Boka village, Kankara LGA.

Police spokesperson in Katsina, Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday, said the bandits, armed with dangerous weapons, attacked Gidan Boka village, killing 20 people and injuring 2 others.

He also said while responding to a distress call, a police patrol team in an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) was ambushed by the bandits near Kurmeji village via Yar Goje.

Sadiq explained that the patrol team initially dispatched to Gidan Baki village, later discovered the actual target to be Gidan Boka village and redirected their route.

He said they were ambushed upon reaching Kurmeji village, resulting in a firefight.

He said, “During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the armed bandits attacked Gidan Boka village, killing 15 people and injuring two others. They also ambushed our patrol team and killed four police officers, three inspectors and one corporal, and two members of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps (KSCWC).

“Also, the bandits, while escaping through Dan Nakwabo village, Kankara LGA, shot and killed five persons.

“While working with all relevant stakeholders in the state to prevent further occurrences and the arrest of the perpetrators of the dastardly act, the command has deployed additional operational assets to the area.

“The CP, while expressing his utter dismay over the tragic incident, extends his condolences to the families and friends of those affected by the incident.”

