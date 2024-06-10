Operational Airforce base for South East to be located in Abia

To further enhance security of lives and property of citizens in the entire South East Zone of Nigeria, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has announced the establishment of an Operational Air Force Base in Abia state.

This is also as the Abia state governor, Dr. Alex Otti promised to provide a temporary site for the Airforce base in Umuahia, provide residences and vehicles for the men to move around as well as any other logistics that they require and promised that the state would achieve all she has promised in the next one or two months.

Governor Otti further emphasized that the establishment of an Operational Air force base in Abia state, if realized, would further enhance security of lives and property of citizens.

Announcing the establishment of the Operational base for South East in Abia, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar explained that the essence of his visit to Abia was to engage in meaningful dialogue with the Governor and explore opportunities for collaboration between Nigerian Airforce and Abia State.

Abubakar requested the state government to provide them a parcel of land for the establishment of an Air Force Base in Abia State to enhance security, not only in Abia but, in the entire South East Zone.

The Air VM, however, applauded Governor Otti for his dedication to public service and commitment to the development of the State as well as his governance style, “which is people- oriented and centered to judicious management of public resources in order to improve the living standards of Abians”.

He used the opportunity to commiserate with the state government on the unfortunate incident which led to the loss of five soldiers at Obikabia, assuring that the Nigerian Airforce would partner other security agencies in the state to bolster security.

The Vice Marshial’s visit was sequel to the earlier visit to the state governor, Dr. Alex Otti by a delegation from the Federal Government, comprised of experts from the FAAN, AEROSPACE, NEMA, NEIMET and others.

The delegation, which gave indication that the proposed FG’s project will start with Airstrip as already approved by the federal government, was led by the Permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Aviation, Dr. Emmanuel Meribeole.

Of cource, this heartwarming pronouncement was regrettably greeted by the report of killing of five soldiers deployed to maintain peace at a check-point located at at Obikabia, a boundary-location between Obingwa and Aba-south local government areas of Abia state.

Otti has, without any delay, placed a worthwhile bounty for whoever can give useful information as to who the killers of the soldiers are.

Indeed, to hit the ground running, as he spoke when he received in audience, the Chief of Air staff and his delegation who paid him an official visit, Governor Otti appreciated mAbubakar for granting approval to establish an Operational Air Force Base in Abia and promised that the state government would provide land for them to site their operations.

Not only that, Otti gave his words that in the interim, a temporary site in Umuahia would be provided while operational vehicles, official residence and other logistics required for the take- off would equally be provided by the state government.

He declared: “I will instruct the commissioner for Lands and Housing to engage with anyone that you will nominate to work with us so that we can realize this in the shortest time possible.

“While we do that, we are also in a position to give you a temporary site so you do not wait for the construction of the permanent site before we realize this good gesture that you have brought to this state”.

Governor Otti who attributed the relative peace in the state to efforts of security agencies, emphasized that security is in the top priority of his administration, adding that government would support them to perform optimally.

Otti noted that the visit of the Airforce- team to Abia state came at the right time as it co-insided with the Federal government’s approval for the setting up of an Airstrip in the state and assured of the commitment of his administration to partnering the FG to expand the airstrip to an airport.

The Governor disclosed that his government is not resting on it’s oars to apprehend the killers of the five soldiers at Obikabia, and announced that the bounty has been upgraded to N30 million.

He urged citizens and residents, who have useful information to volunteer, to do so as to apprehend the criminals.

