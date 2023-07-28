Tinubu approves appointment of new management team for Customs

Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s President, has approved the appointed of new management team for the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

The appointed officers include: DCG FO Okun, DCG MBA Musa, DCG A Hamisu, ACG K Olumoh, ACG AB Mohammed, ACG A Alajogun.

Tinubu had appointed Adewale Bashir Adeniyi as the acting Comptroller General of Customs and retired some of the management members of the service.

In a statement signed by the National Public Relations Officer of the service, Abdullahi Maiwada, the appointees include three deputy comptroller generals and three assistant comptroller generals.

The statement said Adeniyi while thanking the retired members of the management for their meritorious service, congratulated the newly appointed officers.

He charged them to redouble their efforts to ensure the service achieves greater heights in its mandates of revenue generation, suppression of smuggling, and trade facilitation.