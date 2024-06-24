UNIMED appoints Isaac Oluyi as Public Relation Officer

The University of Medical Sciences, the first specialized University of Medical Sciences in Nigeria, has appointed Isaac Oluyi as Principal Assistant Registrar (Public Relations) and Head of the institution’s Public Relations Unit.

Oluyi is a PR Practitioner with over 17 years of experience in administration and public relations.

He was educated at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, where he graduated as the overall best student from the Department of English Studies in 2001. He also holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication with Distinction from Lead City University, Ibadan.

He started his public service career in 2007, after spending five years in the private sector, as Administrative Officer 1 at the National Centre for Technology Management, an Agency of the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology and rose through the ranks to become Assistant Director (Information) and pioneer Head of the Public Relations Unit of the Agency.

He is a scholar-practitioner with bias for science and development communication with published scholarly articles in reputable journals.

Oluyi is an Associate Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR)

