Connect with us

Nation

UNIMED appoints Isaac Oluyi as Public Relation Officer
Advertisement

Arts & Books Nation

AND IT CAME TO PASS (A Critical Review)

Nation

Lagos to demolish more buildings in Sangotedo, Okota, issues 14-day notice

Education Nation

Total shutdown looms in nation's federal universities as ASUU, NASU, others draw battle line

Health Nation

Osun Health Technology provost seeks inclusion of monotechnics in Tetfund benefits

Nation

Retired army general Udokwere killed in his Abuja home

Nation

Akinleye salutes Modupeola, matriarch of Adeleke dynasty on her birthday

Health Nation

WHO announces global resurgence of cholera as 1,900 dies from disease

Nation

Woman in labour abducted on her way to hospital for delivery in Ogun

Nation

Abia makes great strides in education, approves Frank Onyeka's football academy 

Nation

UNIMED appoints Isaac Oluyi as Public Relation Officer

Published

2 hours ago

on

UNIMED appoints Isaac Oluyi as Public Relation Officer

The University of Medical Sciences, the first specialized University of Medical Sciences in Nigeria, has appointed Isaac Oluyi as Principal Assistant Registrar (Public Relations) and Head of the institution’s Public Relations Unit.

Oluyi is a PR Practitioner with over 17 years of experience in administration and public relations.

He was educated at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, where he graduated as the overall best student from the Department of English Studies in 2001. He also holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication with Distinction from Lead City University, Ibadan.

News continues after this Advertisement

He started his public service career in 2007, after spending five years in the private sector, as Administrative Officer 1 at the National Centre for Technology Management, an Agency of the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology and rose through the ranks to become Assistant Director (Information) and pioneer Head of the Public Relations Unit of the Agency.

He is a scholar-practitioner with bias for science and development communication with published scholarly articles in reputable journals.

Oluyi is an Associate Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR)

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *