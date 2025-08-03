D’Tigress Make History with Fifth Straight Women’s Afrobasket Title

Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, have won the 2025 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket Championship after defeating Mali 78-64 in the final match played on Sunday at the Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The victory marks Nigeria’s fifth consecutive Afrobasket title, a historic achievement that makes the country the first to win the championship five times in a row. It is also Nigeria’s seventh overall title, further reinforcing their position as a dominant force in African women’s basketball.

Led by head coach Rena Wakama, D’Tigress put up a commanding performance against a resilient Malian side. After a closely contested first half, Nigeria pulled away in the third quarter and maintained their lead to secure the win.

Nigeria has now won 29 consecutive Afrobasket games, maintaining an unbeaten streak that dates back to 2015.

Standout player Amy Okonkwo was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament for her consistent performances throughout the competition.

The Nigerian team previously won the title in 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2023. With this latest triumph, they continue their dominance in African women’s basketball and are expected to shift focus to preparations for global competitions, including Olympic qualifiers.

The final score was:

Nigeria 78 – 64 Mali

Quarter scores:

Q1: 22–18

Q2: 16–15

Q3: 26–15

Q4: 14–16