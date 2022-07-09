Hope Uzodinma, governor of Imo State, has asked All Progressives Congress (APC) members to ignore opposition parties who are “only strong on social media.”

Uzodinma stated this during a meeting with party members and stakeholders in Imo on Friday.

The governor’s comment is an apparent swipe at the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

“This opposition that is only strong on social media with no political structure on the ground, you are listening to them,” Uzodinma said.

“Our people should not be deceived. Don’t let anybody deceive you.

“If you follow a party that is reminding you of the agony of the past but is not interested in telling you how you will better your tomorrow, you don’t have to blame anybody.

“But as a people, as a party, I am here as the governor of the state through a political party called APC. That is our political party.”