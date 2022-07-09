2023: Silverbird TV journalist resigns to support Peter Obi

Favour Bassey Otu, a journalist with Silverbird Television, has announced her resignation from the organisation to fully support the presidential ambition of Mr. Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate.

Otu who took to her twitter handle, @FavourBasseyO, to announce her resignation noted that it became necessary since a practising journalist is expected to be neutral.

She noted that it was important for Nigeria to get things right in 2023.

“They said a journalist must be non-partisan (unbiased and fair). So I resigned my position with @SilverbirdTV to throw my full support on @PeterObi , after the elections next year, I’ll apply for a media job maybe with @channelstv or @ARISEtv or start up my business,” she wrote.