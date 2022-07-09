Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has returned to Nigeria after spending eleven days in France.

Tinubu had left Nigeria for France on June 27 to hold important meetings, a statement by Tunde Rahman, his media aide had said.

Tinubu, who left France on Friday, announced his arrival in Nigeria on his social media handles in the early hours of Saturday.

He also shared photos of himself with the caption: “Grateful to Almighty Allah for journey mercies. Glad to be home and looking forward to what is ahead. Eid Mubarak.”