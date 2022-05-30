Terrorists give FG fresh two-weeks ultimatum (Video)

Terrorists who attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28 have given the federal government another two weeks’ ultimatum to release their eight children in government custody.

The terrorists who killed nine people during the attack and kidnapped over 60 others, withdrew their earlier threat to kill the remaining 62 passengers in captivity.

The terrorists, according to Malam Tulur Mamu, the media consultant to the Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, have given the federal government a fresh two weeks ultimatum effective from today (Monday, 30th May, 2022) to release their (terrorists’) eight children in government’s custody.

The abductors of the train passengers had on Tuesday last week issued a seven-day ultimatum to the federal government to release their eight children in exchange for the 62 passengers or they (terrorists) would start slaughtering the kidnapped victims.

Mamu, who said, he had succeeded in reaching a truce with the terrorists, said it was achieved as location of the eight children the terrorists wanted released in exchange for the train passengers, had been established with the help of security agencies.

According to him, the terrorists shifted ground and even promised to continue to feed the captives well and attend to their medical needs, after photographs of the eight children were sent to them (terrorists) as a proof of life.

Mamu said security agencies located the eight children who are currently being held in Adamawa State.

He said when he sent the proof of the children’s existence to their (terrorists’) leader, Abu Barra, who had earlier contacted him, they were relieved, adding that, the gesture made them drop the threat.

He, however, called on the federal government to hasten the release of the terrorists’ children.

“I can authoritatively confirm that the earlier threat to stop feeding the over 60 abducted passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna bound train and threat to start executing the victims was successfully withdrawn on Saturday afternoon,” he said.

“This was as a result of ongoing engagement with the ‘Abu Barra’-led abductors. This is a good development, even though for issues that have to do with the safety of the victims, to ensure continuation of engagement with the abductors and to build confidence, we would not elaborate on this latest development which came less than 48 hours after the release of another threatening video of the kidnapped victims.”