IPOB fumes, as abductors of Methodist Prelate demand N100m

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has condemned the kidnapping of Methodist Church Prelate, His Eminence Samuel Uche Kanu and some of his priests in Abia state, describing it as sacrilegious.

IPOB, thus called on the kidnappers of the men of God to release unconditionally the respected men of God they abducted, wondering what they stand to achieve in kidnapping a prelate and his colleagues, who are neither politicians nor money bags.

This is even as the abductors have demanded N100m ransom to free the prelate and the priests.

A statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful lamented the docility of southeast governors and the security agents towards unravelling the people behind the insecurity in South East, which it said is coming in form of terrorism perpetrated by those masquerading as security agents and unknown gunmen.

The group alleged that the security agencies in the Southeast are the ones perpetrating insecurity in collaboration with the people they call unknown gunmen, who are also kidnapping, beheading, robbing and assassinating people in the Southeast.

“The Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB wish to condemn in its entirety the kidnapping of Methodist Church Prelate, His Eminence Samuel Kanu in Abia state, we see the kidnapping of Methodist Church Nigeria leader as sacrilegious,” the group said.

“We are, therefore, calling on the kidnappers to release unconditionally the respected men of God, and his colleagues kidnapped alongside him, and we wonder what the abductors stand to achieve in kidnapping a prelate and his colleagues, who are neither politician nor money bags.

“We are surprised about the docility of southeast Governors and the security agents in the region towards unravelling the people behind the insecurity in South East which is coming in form of terrorism perpetrated by those terrorists masquerading as security agents calling themselves unknown gunmen, kidnapping, beheading, robbery and assassinating our peoples.

“We are sad that saying that they are crimes strange to Biafrans but is gradually being introduced to South East by enemies of Biafra freedom who are collaborating with disgruntled politicians in the region.

“IPOB is sad that a man in the calibre of Methodist Prelate could be so easily kidnapped in his state without the Police and Abia State government being able to account for the circumstance leading to his kidnap.

“The Commissioner of Police in Abia State has failed in their duty for not providing the Methodist Prelate security on his entry into Abia State, while they will be falling head over heal in providing security for ordinary House of Representative lawmakers and State Assembly lawmakers.

“We have been lamenting over the conduct of security agents in Southeast, the kidnapping of the Methodist Prelate has exposed what we have been complaining about the conduct of security agents in Biafra land, it is an exoneration of IPOB, that have been accusing the police of leaving their duties in pursuit of shadows and fighting harmless IPOB members, just as it a confirmation that the insecurity in South East is criminal that are perpetrating it and not IPOB.

“The Police and Army have been accusing IPOB unjustly, Christian Association Nigeria, CAN, refused to talk about them because they are Igbo, CAN refuse to act because it is Southeast which they see as not needed.

“We have said it time without number that IPOB does not engage in kidnapping, armed robbery and assassination and beheading of people, and can never be part of such heinous crime that is against Ndigbo or residents of South East.

“We are therefore giving the abductor of His Eminence Uche, to released him without further delay otherwise we will come for them. What they have done is a sacrilege and something that have never been done on Nigeria.

“We are also urging the Abia State government and security agents in South East to facilitate the release of men of God without further delay and ensure the unconditional release of the Prelate, if they are not part of the criminal act and all the criminal activities in Southeast.

“The information at our disposal which was made available by M- Branch of IPOB intelligence team revealed that the abductors stay and operate along Okigwe- Isikwuato -Arondiziogu-Umunneochi-Enugu expressway to Lokpanta where Fulani terrorists and kidnappers masquerading as herdsmen have camp and dug trenches waiting for eventuality

Meanwhile, the gunmen who abducted the Prelate and two others from the same church are demanding a sum of N100 million ransom.

According to a statement signed by the Secretary of the Conference, Rt. Revd. (Dr.) Michael O. Akinwale confirmed the demand by the kidnappers and hinted that the church is appealing to parishioners to rise up and help.

“All Archbishops/Bishops, Your Grace/Right Reverence, Grace, Peace, and Love of God be with you and all that is yours Amen. The devastating news of the Abduction of our Prelate, the Bishop of Owerri, and the Prelate’s Chaplain has left everybody in shock,” the statement said.

“This is a period of trial in which the Church must cry out that ‘The Lord that answereth by Fire’ must be our God to destroy all the manipulations of the Adversary. Let us all arise and cry out to the Lord!

“As we engage in Prayer Warfare, this serves to notify you that the Abductors have demanded a ransom of N100m.

“In view of the urgency and the dire need to arrest the situation for the safety of our Prelate and other abductees, it has become imperative to seek your URGENT RESPONSE to raise the N100m ransom.

“The Account particulars are: Name: Methodist Church Nigeria. Account Number: 2000041229 Bank: First Bank.

“The safety of the Prelate and other abductees must be of paramount concern to all, and your contributions spiritually and monetarily shall not go unrewarded. Yours in Present Anguish, The Rt. Revd. (Dr.) Michael O. Akinwale, Secretary of Conference”