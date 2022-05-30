2023: Why I visited Wike - Atiku Abubakar

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate for 2023 general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said he visited Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers on Monday, as part of his efforts to achieve unity in the party ahead of the 2023 polls.

Atiku, alongside other party stakeholders visited Wike, who came second in the presidential primary held at the MKO Abiola Stadium on Saturday.

The Rivers State governor who was believed be the favourite going into the primaries, was outmanoeuvred at the dying minutes when Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, under pressure from northern elders, stepped down for Atiku.

Wike had stormed out of the venue when it became clear that he had lost the ticket.

But Atiku who paid a visit to him in his Abuja residence on Monday, amid speculations that he may be chosen as vice presidential candidate, noted that peace was important for the party.

“In continuation of my commitment to bring everyone on board in ensuring that the @OfficialPDPNig stands as one united party, earlier today, I visited His Excellency Gov Nyseom Wike at his Abuja residence,” Atiku said. “This is a continuous process.”