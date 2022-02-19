By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Governor of Osun State, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the state All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship primary election in the state, just as the camp of a former governor of the state, Rauf Aregbesola has alleged that there is widespread irregularities in the exercise.

Speaking to newsmen in Ward 1, Iragbiji, the governor noted that the turnout of the members of the party has been impressive, adding that the members of the party have the opportunity to decide who will carry the flag of the party

Oyetola who is one of the aspirants jostling for for the APC ticket, as he seeks a second term as the governor, sued for peace and rancour free primary election

“I want to appeal to all our people all over the state to, please, maintain peace. This election process should not be a battle field. It should not be a do or die affair. There should be no violence. Let everybody have the opportunity of participating. I think that’s the process and I think it has gone very well contrary to the speculation”

The governor who is optimistic of winning the election said members of the party have witnessed tremendous achievements recorded in his first term and would present him for second term to allow continuity of the good work he has started.

“I’ll win by the grace of God. I want to appeal to all of us to see this issue as a family affair. It’s APC all through. We should brace up for the challenge ahead. We are going to face another party in this campaign we don’t know yet.”

Also speaking, the deputy governor, Mr. Benedict Alabi said the exercise so far was peaceful, devoid of rancour and well organised.

“People have assembled since 8am. Everybody here seems to be agog. I am happy we are having a peaceful, free and fair election. The fact is that there is only one candidate that is contesting the primary in Osun and that’s the incumbent governor.

“We have the other faction with other two aspirants. They are not even visible in this community.”

In the same vein, the state Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Bola Oyebamiji expressed happiness at how people of his Community showed appreciation to good governance delivered by Governor Oyetola.

He spoke while undergoing accreditation at AUD Atile, Ward 9 , Unit 3, Ikire in Irewole Local Government Area.

Oyebamiji appreciated the security architecture and the comportment of the people, noting that the exercise was being held under peaceful and conducive environment.

He expressed Optimistism that his Principal would emerged victorious.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Aregbesola’s splinter group in the party, The Osun Progressives , Mr. Rasaq Salinsile has faulted the primary election , saying it’s effort in futility.

Salinsile while speaking with the newsmen in ward 4, Isale Oba in Iwo local government said members of his group were disenfranchised as they couldn’t find their names on the party’s register.

He alleged conspiracy by the state governor, Gboyega Oyetola with the party at the national level since he is one of the National Extral Ordinary Caretaker Committee of the party, saying, his group will reject the outcome of whatever outcome of the exercise.

