TECNO names Tiwa Savage as brand ambassador

TECNO, a phone maker, has announced singer, Tiwa Savage, as its new brand ambassador.

Speaking during the unveiling of the new brand ambassador, TECNO’s PR Communications and Media Manager, Vincent Uzoegbu said: “Tiwa Savage is a huge inspiration to millions of young people. Her pursuit for excellence and her journey to becoming one of Africa’s biggest artists is something we, at TECNO, very much relate with, understand, and support. We are convinced that Tiwa is a firm believer in our ‘Stopping at Nothing’ tagline, to achieve excellence.”

The singer, who acknowledged her new status as a member of the TECNO family, said: “I’ve always admired how far the brand has come and what it stands for, so I didn’t have to think about it before deciding to join the TECNO family. It is a testament to how far I’ve come in my career, despite facing many challenges. The brand also has a renewed focus on supporting the African Youth and this also inspires me to want to be part of the story.”