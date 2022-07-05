Nigeria's solid minerals imports up by 74% in 12 months

The value of Nigeria’s solid minerals imports rose by 74.39 per cent from N23.56bn in the first quarter of 2021 to N41.09bn in the same quarter in 2022.

This is according to the Q1 2022 Foreign Trade Statistics report of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The report said solid minerals are elements found on the earth, and they include naturally organic substances that are solid like precious stones and kaolin.

“The value of solid minerals imports in the first quarter of 2022 stood at N41.09bn, this value was 37.84 per cent higher than the value recorded in Q4, 2021 (N29.81bn) and 74.39 per cent of the value recorded in Q1, 2021 (N23.56bn),” part of the report said.

Solid mineral imports were dominated by plasters of calcined gypsum or calcium sulphate imported from Turkey worth N6.87bn and China valued at N1.87bn.

Other products imported under this category were salt for human consumption from Namibia (N5.87bn) and Tunisia (N1.14bn), and Gypsum anhydrite (N5.72bn) from Spain.