Tears as ex-military administrator, Navy Captain Caleb Olubolade, dies suddenly at 70

Navy Captain Caleb Omoniyi Olubolade (retd.), a former Military Administrator of Bayelsa State and former Minister of Special Duties, has died at the age of 70.

The retired naval officer and politician, who hailed from Ipoti-Ekiti in Ijero Local Government Area of Ekiti State, reportedly passed away on Sunday, May 11, 2025, after collapsing during a game of lawn tennis in Apapa, Lagos.

According to a statement released by his children, Oluwayemisi Akinadewo and Dayo Olubolade, the late officer had driven himself to a tennis facility in Apapa for a routine game when tragedy struck.

“He drove himself to the facility to play lawn tennis in the evening and slumped while playing. Efforts were made by medical officers around to revive him, to no avail,” the statement read.

Olubolade was immediately rushed to the Obisesan Naval Medical Hospital in Apapa, where he was pronounced dead.

Born on November 30, 1954, Olubolade was commissioned into the Nigerian Navy in 1974. He received training at the prestigious Britannia Royal Naval College in the United Kingdom in 1975 and the Naval College of Engineering in India in 1979.

He rose through the ranks and was appointed Military Administrator of the newly created Bayelsa State on June 9, 1997, during the regime of General Sani Abacha. After retiring from the Navy in 1999, he transitioned into civilian public service, serving at various times as Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Minister of Police Affairs, and Minister of Special Duties.

His sudden death has shocked family, friends, and colleagues, many of whom have begun paying tribute to the late officer for his service to the nation.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family in due course.