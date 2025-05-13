Police Reject IPOB’s May 30 Sit-at-Home Directive in South-East

The Anambra State Police Command has dismissed the sit-at-home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for May 30, 2025, declaring that adequate security will be provided to ensure residents can go about their normal activities without fear or intimidation.

IPOB had earlier declared the date a public holiday and full lockdown across the South-East in remembrance of Biafran soldiers and civilians who died during the Nigerian Civil War between 1967 and 1970. The group warned that movement—by land, air, or sea—would be prohibited across what it describes as “Biafran territory” from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In a swift reaction, Anambra Police spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the command was not officially aware of any lockdown order and reassured residents of their safety.

“We are not aware of the lockdown order, but the residents are assured of adequate security and are encouraged to go about their lawful business without entertaining any fear,” he said. “The police will not force people to come out of their homes, but we will provide security for anyone who chooses to carry out lawful activities.”

Meanwhile, IPOB spokesperson Emma Powerful, in a statement released Monday, reaffirmed the group’s commitment to honouring Biafran heroes with a complete shutdown of all economic and social activities across the region. He said the memorial, which is marked annually on May 30, would also include lectures and demonstrations by IPOB members worldwide.

“The IPOB family and movement inform Biafrans, supporters of Biafra, and freedom advocates that May 30, 2025, is designated a public holiday and lockdown across the South-East in honour of Biafran heroes and heroines who made the ultimate sacrifice for our existence,” he stated.

According to Powerful, no schools, religious gatherings, markets, or public events will be permitted on the day. Families are urged to stay indoors to reflect on the impact of the civil war and ongoing marginalisation of the Igbo people in Nigeria.

He said that IPOB has notified the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to adjust its timetable in the region and has sent formal messages to governors in the South-East and South-South regarding the planned sit-at-home.

In addition, IPOB directed its members in the diaspora to hold town hall meetings and peaceful protests to demand the release of their detained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and to push for the restoration of Biafra.

Powerful also listed key figures to be honoured, including Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Gen. Philip Efiong, Dr. Frank Opigo, and Commander Ikonso, among others.

He added that only essential service providers—such as medical personnel, emergency workers, journalists, and petroleum union members—would be exempted from the lockdown.

“We advise everyone to remain indoors on May 30 to avoid any confrontation or stray bullets from security operatives. All transporters must stay off the roads,” the statement warned.

Last year’s observance was marred by violence in parts of the region, including Abia State, where military personnel were reportedly killed during clashes.